B. Riley Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $69.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

