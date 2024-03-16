B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

AX opened at $49.44 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

