B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 10,207 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000.

VXUS stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

