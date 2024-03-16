B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 98.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $274.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $276.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.33 and its 200 day moving average is $237.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

