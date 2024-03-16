B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,554 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,110,000 after buying an additional 676,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

