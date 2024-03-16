BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve purchased 12 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,301 ($16.67) per share, with a total value of £156.12 ($200.03).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Brad Greve bought 12 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,229 ($15.75) per share, with a total value of £147.48 ($188.96).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,294.50 ($16.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Barclays raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,314 ($16.84).

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.