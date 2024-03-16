Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

BAC stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

