BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.