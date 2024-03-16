BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.