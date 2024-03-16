Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.