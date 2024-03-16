Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives $44.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belite Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BLTE stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -1.55. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.