Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives $44.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.
BLTE stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -1.55. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
