Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 1.9%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 2,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 43,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 88.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.