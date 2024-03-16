Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

