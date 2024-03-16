Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 714,600 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

