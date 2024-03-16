BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as high as C$8.79. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 11,195 shares changing hands.

The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.80 million.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.37.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

