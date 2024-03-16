biote Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for biote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTMD. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

biote stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. biote has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $502.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 1,428.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in biote in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in biote in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

