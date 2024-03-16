BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BRTR stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

