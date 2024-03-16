Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.