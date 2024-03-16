Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

