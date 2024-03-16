BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Shares Down 0.1%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.09 and last traded at C$11.12. 7,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.86.
