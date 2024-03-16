BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
BNPQY stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
