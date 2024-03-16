BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNPQY stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

