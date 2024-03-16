Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $144.78 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

