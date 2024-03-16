Brett Just Sells 7,999 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) SVP Brett Just sold 7,999 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $50,473.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ContextLogic Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.09 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $146.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ContextLogic by 238.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ContextLogic by 538.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ContextLogic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,827,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

