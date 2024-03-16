Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00.

AKYA stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

