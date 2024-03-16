Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 4.0 %

BRLT stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $255.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.59. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $245,721. 85.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $94,299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.