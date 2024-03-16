Brisbane Broncos Limited (BBL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on April 17th

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Brisbane Broncos Limited manages and operates the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited is a subsidiary of Nationwide News Pty Ltd.

