Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,619.38

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.86) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.27) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antofagasta Stock Performance

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($114,702.37). 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,948 ($24.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,720.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.07. The company has a market cap of £19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,951.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.16).

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,393.94%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

