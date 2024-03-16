Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,619.38

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTOGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.86) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.27) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Antofagasta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($114,702.37). 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,948 ($24.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,720.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.07. The company has a market cap of £19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,951.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.16).

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,393.94%.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.