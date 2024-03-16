Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $11.00

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Bank of America upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBT stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

