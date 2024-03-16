Brokerages Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 946,612 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,680,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

