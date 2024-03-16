Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$153.29

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$150.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$152.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.