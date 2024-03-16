Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $129.82

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Insider Activity at Moderna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,676,492. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.