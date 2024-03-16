Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

