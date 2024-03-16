Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $39.00

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Barclays began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,941,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after buying an additional 1,016,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

