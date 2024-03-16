Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $76.22

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

