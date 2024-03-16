Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $46.40

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

WOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

