Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peabody Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,027,633 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,151. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Peabody Energy by 209.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.