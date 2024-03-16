Brokers Set Expectations for Dillard’s, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $8.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.33. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of DDS opened at $427.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $447.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

