Brokers Set Expectations for Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $32.04 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Range Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 390,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.