Bruno Guilmette Purchases 700 Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruno Guilmette bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,012.02.

Boralex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$43.43.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLX

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.