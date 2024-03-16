Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Shares of BURL opened at $218.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

