Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $298.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

