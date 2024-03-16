Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $39.49

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $38.19. Cadre shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 107,755 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadre by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.