Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

CZR stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

