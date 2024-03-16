Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter.
Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.1 %
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
