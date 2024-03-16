Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29,184.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

