Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.