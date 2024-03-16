Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 5,016 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $52.40 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.