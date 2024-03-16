Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 156.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $1,541,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $18.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

