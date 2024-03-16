Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 6,368 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.