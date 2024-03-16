Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 960,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WSC opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

