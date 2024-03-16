Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

JCI opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.