Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $323,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

OC opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $163.44.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

